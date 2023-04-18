Tatis Jr. set to return, the Rays’ winning streak is over & a possum in Oakland

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Several players will be joining MLB teams in the coming week, including Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and a couple of top prospects for the Mets and Angels. Hannah and Zach talk their way through that news while also spending quite a bit of time talking about MLB animals (thanks to the possum living in the A’s ballpark), the no-longer-streaking Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, who have a very bright future ahead.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts