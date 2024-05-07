Ferguson's Inverness held by Montrose in play-off

Inverness Caledonian Thistle played out a goalless draw at League One Montrose in the first leg of their play-off semi-final as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Scottish Championship.

Against the side that finished fourth in the third tier, the closest Inverness came to a victory to take into the return was when Samson Lawal lashed a shot against the crossbar from range.

Duncan Ferguson's side dug in for a draw as they try to cling to their Championship status, having not played outside of the top two divisions since 1999.

Montrose, who occupied the final play-off spot in League One despite finishing 37 points behind champions Falkirk, went closest through Aidan Quinn's header.

The sides meet again at Inverness’ Caledonian Stadium on Saturday for the right to play either Hamilton or Alloa in the final.

Kevin O’Hara grabbed Hamilton’s equaliser at former club Alloa as they drew the first leg of their play-off game 2-2.

There was little to pick between the League One sides at the Indodrill Stadium as the visitors held a narrow lead at the break through former Wasps loanee Euan Henderson.

However Alloa netted twice in the first nine minutes of the second half, Taylor Steven producing a classy finish to level the score and Kurtis Roberts following up with a decisive finish as Accies flagged under pressure.

O’Hara then gave the home fans a reminder of his finishing prowess as he headed home 15 minutes from time.

In the League One play-offs, Blair Henderson scored a penalty four minutes into added time as Spartans squeezed a slender advantage against Peterhead.

Spartans, in their first season at senior level, had fallen behind after just eight minutes when Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe burst clear and lobbed goalkeeper Blair Carswell.

But Paul Watson slid home the equaliser from a corner in the 17th minute and Carswell’s heroics kept the Edinburgh side in the tie.

There was also a late penalty in the other tie, Tony Wallace giving hosts Dumbarton a 2-1 lead against Stirling Albion.

The Sons snatched an early lead against their League One opponents when James Hilton headed home from a Kalvin Orsi cross.

But Stirling equalised when when Cammy Clark’s long ball found Dale Hilson, who cut inside and fired home before Wallace gave his side the advantage heading into Saturday’s return fixture.