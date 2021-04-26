Felix Cash wins British middleweight title in boxing’s shadows as Fury-Joshua fee emerges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Bunce
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Felix Cash celebrates his victory over Denzel Bentley (PA)
Felix Cash celebrates his victory over Denzel Bentley (PA)

In a boxing world of extremes, a deal worth $75m to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua was announced just as Felix Cash and Denzel Bentley walked to the ring at the ancient York Hall for a forgotten British title fight.

Fury and Joshua have agreed the money side of their elusive showdown; the end cut will be a lot higher. This news arrived at ringside at the empty, iconic East London venue as the two men in the British middleweight title fight waited for the first bell. They are fights and fighters united in many ways, but operating in a modern sport that is inventing the rules as it goes along.

On Saturday night at York Hall there was a brutal finish to the fight when Cash was pulled off by the referee after 1min 24sec of the third round to win the British title. It was a flawless performance by Felix Cash, make no mistake.

Cash and Bentley are men from boxing’s opposite ends, two boxers with very little shared history; Bentley started to box when his brother bought some cheap gloves from a market and Cash is a traveller boy, a natural born fighter, with many years of traditional boxing inside the amateur system. Bentley was the British champion, Cash the Commonwealth champion and both were unbeaten. It was a great trade fight, which is always a polite way of saying that it had slipped under most radars. It was, to me, just a great fight.

When Bentley and his mates had the cheap boxing gloves out on the Patmore Estate in Battersea, throwing wild punches and getting bloody noses, Cash was queuing to spar in one of the five rings inside the GB Boxing system in Sheffield. That is called grade in our business.

Bentley was finally taught to box, to stand, to think like a boxer when he went to the Fisher gym in Bermondsey. Bentley was 19 and had not had a fight when he walked through the doors at Steve Hiser’s South London temple; Cash at that age was an elite, established boxer. Bentley was shaped by hectic skirmishes on the five-a-side pitches on his estate, Cash shaped in overseas fights wearing the GB vest. That is grade again.

Still, the professional game has a way of transforming fighters, making novices seasoned and taking away the skills of the experienced amateurs. The fighters mix in gyms with all sorts of styles, people with crazy desires, edges are smoothed, some skills dropped and during this inevitable evolution advantages can vanish. Sure, Cash and Bentley were made on opposite sides of the boxing tracks, but during their professional careers in the ring and in the gym, they have moved ever closer: On Saturday night they met. It was, according to most, 50-50 before the first bell.

Cash insists he always knew that he would have too much on the night, too much boxing brain, too much power and far too much experience; Cash knew he had the grade. The bookies had Cash in front as their favourite, but this year has been a bad, bad year for the bookies. Cash was unbeaten in 13 fights and is a young 28.

The story of the this fight was not meant to be defined by the facts, by the history of the men and by any type of science. Well, that was the thinking before the first bell. Bentley has impressed in visits away from his Peacock gym base, he had people talking about him and they were saying very kind things about the new British middleweight champion; Bentley could bang, he was awkward, he fancied it, as we say in boxing. Cash heard the talk and wisely never ignored it; perhaps Bentley heard the same praise and let it get to his head. Bentley certainly looked a bit shocked during the fight, he looked like he had no idea that a man could push him back so easily and be so difficult to hurt. It is called grade.

“I will be honest,” Cash said. “I expected a bit more, I thought he would be a bit more awkward. I just walked through him.” Cash means that he thought it would be harder to hit Bentley; it was not, it was easy, far too easy. The finish, as I said, was clinical and savage, a violent blur of punches. Cash trapped Bentley against the ropes, above the corner of the champion, and let his hands go, especially his right, and for just a second Bentley was out on his feet. The stoppage was correct.

Bentley had three stitches in a cut by his eye and will let his heart and pride mend before getting back in the gym. He is only 26, it was just his 16th fight, his first loss. It’s not even a long road back from those gentle numbers and he will be back.

Cash, meanwhile, will have some options falling his way, especially now that his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has signed a staggering deal with DAZN to broadcast all of his British shows, perhaps as many as 30 each year. Hearn will need championship content, men and women in the position to grab opportunities; Cash might get a chance at a world title. It also looks like he could meet Liam Williams, the former champion who relinquished the title last year and was placed in ”preferential” status by the British Boxing Board of Control. If Williams wants to fight for his old title, there will be an attempt to make the fight and if that fails there will be a purse bid to make it happen.

The end at York Hall was a reminder that boxing is a very basic sport and when you take away the glitz, the endless hype and the seemingly bottomless pit of cash, it is just two fighters under the lights. The money, the venue and the prizes become an irrelevancy at that point. Both Joshua and Fury fought for nothing in the same York Hall ring, now they stand on the edge of a $500m fight. We might just be witness to a special time, a time when pride and fairy-tale cash combine.

Read More

LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

When is Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight and where will it take place?

Ryan Garcia: Lightweight star withdraws from Javier Fortuna bout to focus on his ‘health and wellbeing’

Recommended Stories

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ‘A gentleman never tells’: Nick Diaz is causing quite a stir by being at UFC 261

    People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.

  • Jon Jones denies he demanded $30 million from UFC for Francis Ngannou title fight

    This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.

  • Anthony Davis scores 4 points in limited return from calf strain

    AD was rusty in his first game in two months.

  • ARCA driver placed on ventilator after fiery Talladega crash

    Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Will the best version of Rose Namajunas show up to UFC 261? She thinks so

    As good as Zhang is, though, Namajunas believes in herself so completely that she feels she has numerous advantages over the champion.

  • Watch: Tony Romo eagles his first hole at Veritex Bank Championship

    Amateur golfer Tony Romo is playing with the pros at the Veritex Bank Championship.

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

    Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laporte's late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game to somehow stay in contention at Wembley Stadium. But City finally made the breakthrough in the 82nd minute from an unlikely source as defender Laporte met Kevin de Bruyne's free kick and headed past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

  • Tennis-Berrettini sinks Karatsev to win Serbia Open

    Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-6(0) in the final at Novak Djokovc's claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the third set tiebreak 7-0 as the Russian showed signs of fatigue in the opening set and the tiebreaker after a gruelling three-and-a-half hour win over world number one Djokovic in Saturday's semi-final. Karatsev dug deep to haul himself back into the match after he was brushed aside in the opening set and having stayed afloat thanks to his big serve, the Russian saved a match-point to force the tiebreak.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Bucks sign rookie F Mamadi Diakite to multi-year deal

    The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.