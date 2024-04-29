Farrelly calls time on Republic of Ireland career

Sinead Farrelly was part of the Irish squad at the 2023 World Cup [Getty]

Republic of Ireland player Sinead Farrelly has announced her retirement from international football after one year as part of the squad.

The US-born midfielder made her debut in April 2023 and played in eight games overall, including all three of the Irish team's Group B games at the 2023 World Cup and in three Nations League fixtures.

The 34-year-old, who qualified for the Republic through her Cavan-born father, is playing with NJ/NY Gotham in the NWSL.

"It is with a tremendous amount of sadness that I've made the difficult decision to retire from international football," said Farrelly.

"I'd like to thank Vera Pauw and Eileen Gleeson, all of the backroom and support staff, every player who I was proud to call a team-mate and, of course, the amazing Irish supporters who welcomed me with open arms.

"To play for Ireland was a dream that came true and it is an experience that I will cherish forever. I got to play in a World Cup but more than that I got to play for this country and I'm just so grateful for having that opportunity because it is one of the greatest honours of my career."

Republic boss Eileen Gleeson said: "I'd like to thank Sinead for her time representing Ireland and we wish her the very best in her career going forward."