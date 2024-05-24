Farke on being 'highly motivated' and Wembley preparations

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton at Wembley (15:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Striker Patrick Bamford definitely misses the match because of injury, but defender Sam Byram will hopefully be declared fit after Saturday's training session. The rest of the squad is available bar long-term injured duo Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas, who was forced to retire recently.

On the mood of the squad: "We're pretty focused and concentrated. We know it's a decisive game, but it's important to stay calm and stay balanced. We're highly motivated, exactly like our opponent. It's a 50-50 game."

On Southampton: "They're one of the best sides in the Championship. They've got experienced players and a classy coach. The club is not nervous. It's difficult to beat them. This was proven in the first two games."

Farke said he always sensed Saints boss Russell Martin, who played under him at Norwich City, would become a head coach: “He was my captain at Norwich and always looked at things through a manager's eyes."

On the prospect of taking Leeds to the Premier League: "I signed a contract because I believed the club and community were ready and deserved to be in the Premier League. I want to work at the top level. The Premier League is the best league in the world. I am highly motivated."

Asked if they will visit Wembley before the game, Farke said they might do early on Sunday but that is still to be decided, adding: "Rituals are always good so we'll stick to our usual processes. It'll be normal preparation, nothing too special."