How far will Tennessee basketball go in March Madness? Our experts reach a verdict

Tennessee’s early SEC Tournament exit cost the Vols a likely No. 1 NCAA seed.

The silver lining: Tennessee won’t have to meet No. 1 overall seed UConn in the NCAA Tournament until the national championship game.

Also good news: Regardless of last week’s ugly showing in Nashville, Rick Barnes possesses his best team in a handful of years.

But, Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history remains an elephant in the room. The Vols have never reached a Final Four, and the program’s lone Elite Eight came in 2010, with Bruce Pearl as coach.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson and John Adams assess Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament draw and handicap the Vols’ chances of making a deep run.

Tennessee is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, where Purdue is the No. 1.

TOPPMEYER: In March Madness predictions, I'm cooling on Tennessee, Auburn, loving Kentucky

ADAMS: Tennessee basketball is talented enough for this March Madness. But is it clutch?

WILSON: Why Tennessee can (but won't) reach Final Four

Here’s what we see in the crystal ball:

How would you rate Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament draw?

Wilson: The first weekend is friendly for the Vols. I don’t see a serious threat before the Sweet 16. No. 3 Creighton is a massive threat as a Sweet 16 matchup.

Adams: I think it’s a favorable draw. Tennessee wasn’t going to be a No. 1 seed after losing its first SEC Tournament game, so after that, the best-case scenario was being the No. 2 seed in the same region as No. 1 Purdue. The Boilermakers are a No. 1 seed the Vols can beat. They came within four points of Purdue in a loss earlier this season.

Toppmeyer: A so-so draw. The East Region seems like the toughest. The West Region looks like the weakest. Tennessee got placed in the Midwest, which ranks somewhere between easiest and toughest. Among No. 3 seeds, Creighton is very good, so that would be a tough matchup in the Sweet 16. Tennessee can’t really complain, though, after losing its SEC Tournament opener.

What would make you feel more comfortable about Tennessee’s Final Four potential?

Wilson: A more consistent, dominant big man.

Adams: Santiago Vescovi playing like the All-SEC Vescovi of old.

Toppmeyer: A more elite No. 2 scoring option behind Dalton Knecht. Knecht can put the Vols on his back, but I’m much less trusting of his supporting cast.

How far will the Vols go in March Madness?

Wilson: Tennessee loses to Creighton in the Sweet 16. Creighton will reach the national championship, where it loses to UConn.

Adams: The Vols will reach the Elite Eight, but ask me again in two minutes, and you could convince me they bow out in the Sweet 16 or reach the Final Four.

Toppmeyer: Mike and I are of the same thought: Tennessee loses to Creighton in the Sweet 16. Creighton will reach the national championship, where it loses to UConn.

Last team standing from the SEC?

Wilson: Kentucky.

Adams: Kentucky.

Toppmeyer: Kentucky.

