Fantasy Freak Show Podcast: Mallex, Maybin, closers, J.A. Happ

As we hit the middle of June, it’s time for something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

Cameron Maybin (13:24) is the something old, running like crazy (but oddly available in two-thirds of Yahoo leagues). Mallex Smith (11:00) is the something new, a frisky rabbit at the top of the Tampa Bay lineup. Is J.A. Happ (38:00) on borrowed time in Toronto? (Okay, that’s a stretch, but stick with us.) For something blue, we reminisce about Ichiro Suzuki’s debut in Seattle, and drop a little Beat the Freeze talk.

Brandon Funston and Scott Pianowski are here to talk life, baseball, movies, trade vetoes, professional sports drafts, and all sorts of random things. Check it out. Love the pod? Hate the pod? Tell Pianow all about it, right here.