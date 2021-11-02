Fantasy Football: Week 9 QB rankings

It's hard to ignore the resurgence Matthew Stafford has had as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford has been one of a handful of players with a legitimate shot at the MVP this season, thanks in no small part to his amazing performance to this point of the season. Stafford has thrown 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He's also the third highest-scoring fantasy quarterback on the year.

His rapport with Cooper Kupp has paid incredible dividends; Stafford has passed for 2,477 yards, second only to Tom Brady.

Staff can build on his excellent season and maybe take the passing-yard lead in Week 9, when he'll take on a Tennessee Titans defense susceptible to being hurt through the air.

