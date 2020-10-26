Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Adds: Priority pickups to navigate byes and injuries

Each week, the waiver wire is a fresh minefield. We're here to help prioritize the top fantasy pickups. Everyone listed below is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and all are approved for immediate use. If you have needs, we have options...

Wide Receivers worth your attention

Shepard returned from IR on Thursday night and he quickly reclaimed his place in the Giants' receiving hierarchy, leading the team in receptions (6) and yardage (59). He saw eight targets and caught a fourth-quarter TD to give New York a late two-score lead (which, of course, they vomited away). Shepard appears to be healthy enough...

It's completely understandable that he was mass-dropped while injured, but he needs to be reacquired this week. Shepard's upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay is problematic, but his schedule gets plenty friendly thereafter: at Washington, Philly, bye, at Cincinnati, at Seattle. Three of those five defenses rank bottom-third against the pass.

Recommended offer, assuming $100 budget: $21

We're nearly halfway through the season and Beasley remains on pace to finish with well over 1,000 receiving yards. He was excellent on Sunday, hauling in 11 of his 12 targets for 112 yards. He's now averaging 7.0 targets per game, essentially delivering exactly the season you might have expected from Julian Edelman or T.Y. Hilton. At this point, Beasley needs to be rostered in any sort of PPR league involving 10 or more teams. He's a high-floor player tied to an occasionally productive offense.

Offer: $15

The Browns and Bengals delivered an all-you-can-eat fantasy buffet on Sunday, combining for 866 total yards and 71 points. Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow were both dealing, producing eight passing scores and 703 yards. However, the news coming out of Cleveland was not entirely positive following the team's comeback win. Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. After OBJ exited, Higgins stepped up in a big way, leading the team in receiving (110 yards) while catching all six of his targets. His highlights were of the highest quality.

Higgins should emerge as an every-snap receiver in the weeks ahead, with Beckham out of the mix. Next Sunday, the Browns face a Raiders defense that ranks No. 28 against the pass, allowing 283.8 yards per game and 7.8 per attempt. Higgins can be considered a viable flex/WR3 in Week 8.

Offer: $8

Additional WR/TE options: Brandon Aiyuk (he's just barely eligible for this feature, rostered in nearly half of all leagues, but we should recognize his 115-yard performance), Tim Patrick (it's not always a QB clinic with Drew Lock, but Patrick remains his top receiving option; he's also among the NFL air-yards leaders), Nelson Agholor (he converted nine targets into 107 yards and another score against Tampa), Corey Davis (returned to a substantial workload on Sunday, drawing 10 targets), Marcus Johnson (deep-league special, coming off a 108-yard performance prior to Indy's bye), Trey Burton (appears to be the alpha tight end for the Colts after spiking twice in Week 6), Logan Thomas (Football Team is headed into its bye, so he can't help you in the week ahead), Eric Ebron (coming off a season-high eight targets).

Running backs to add

Zach Moss, Buffalo Bills (46%)

Those of us who hyped Moss in the preseason had to wait seven long, discouraging weeks for the third-round rookie to finally assert himself. But, hey, better late than never. Moss out-rushed Devin Singletary on Sunday, 47 to 29, and he out-gained him through the air as well, 25 to 18. Each back handled ten touches against the Jets (and, naturally, Josh Allen led the Bills in rushing).

Over Buffalo's last four games, Singletary has averaged only 3.0 YPC and he hasn't topped 56 rushing yards in any week. Moss shouldn't lack opportunities moving forward. He remains a strong candidate for any goal-to-go carries not handled by Allen, plus he's a capable receiving option. Moss caught 66 balls for 685 yards in his collegiate career at Utah.

Story continues