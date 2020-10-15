Fantasy Football Week 6 Sleepers

Are we having fun yet? I sure am! The most dedicated and passionate managers are as well, since they, too, find zeal in exploring the concepts and happenings occurring under the radar. While there are times your roster may allow for snoozing on sleepers, it’s always beneficial to keep tabs on emerging trends and players.

This weekly column is for those who understand the satisfaction of digging deep.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

All of the listed players below are rostered in under 60 percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks … but that’s what makes them so intriguing.

In Week 5, Teddy Bridgewater passed for over 300 yards and 2 TDs, managing low-end QB1 fantasy numbers. Devonta Freeman emerged as the top dog in the G-Men’s backfield, logging 87 scrimmage yards and a score. Also at RB, Justin Jackson proved to be the back to start in LA, posting top-25 FF stats. Kirk Cousins, Curtis Samuel, and Eric Ebron, however, largely underwhelmed. Let’s see what fantasy damage we can do in Week 6!

Going from Dak Prescott to Andy Dalton is like substituting Grade #1 Toro with Chicken of the Sea. If you add enough mayo and some pickles, though, that tuna tastes all right. Back in 2012 and 2013 — with a young A.J. Green and a late-career BenJarvus Green-Ellis — Dalton posted top-12 fantasy numbers. In 2016, he cleared 4,000 passing yards and managed 25 TDs the following year. Those efforts were good enough to land him inside of the top-16 FF players at the position.

It may not be exciting or inspiring, but the Red Rifle has shown that he’s a competent enough signal caller to produce for managers when surrounded by above-average pass-catchers. There’s no denying that the Cowboys’ other skill position players are a massive upgrade from who Dalton was working with in Cincy. The offense certainly figures to reprioritize the running game, but Dallas’ defense will keep Dalton passing. Thankfully, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard are all more than capable receivers.

Last Sunday, in relief of Dak, Dalton demonstrated his fill-in ability. Completing 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards, he managed a YPA of over 10. He’s a low-end QB1 heading into Week 6 when he faces Arizona in a potential shootout (O/U 55).

The Patriots RB situation has long frustrated fantasy managers because of its unpredictability. That’s partially because the backfield included a number of specialists who could be rotated situationally. Harris is exciting from an FF point of view because, while he doesn’t excel at any one skill, he is adept at all of them. This multiplicity is what led the team to select him in the third round of the 2019 draft.

In Week 4 — after being activated from IR (hand) and with Sony Michel sidelined (quad) — Harris received the first start of his sophomore campaign. Carrying the ball 17 times, Harris not only managed more totes than any other NE RB on the season but also posted 100 yards. The Alabama product wasn’t involved in the passing game, but it’s possible he was used sparingly in his first game back from injury. In Week 6, he’ll face a Broncos squad that, while talented, figures to be gassed given the state of the team’s offense. Cam should take care of Denver, leaving plenty of rushing opportunities for Harris. He’s on the RB2/RB3 bubble for this weekend’s rescheduled game.

At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, Davis is a well-built red-zone target for Josh Allen. Praised for his strong hands and contested-catch ability, the fourth-round pick has emerged as a legitimate downfield weapon. In fact, per PFF, the UCF product is the only rookie receiver to record a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeted so far in 2020.

In Week 5, with John Brown (calf) missing time, Davis logged his highest number of snaps (all 72!!!) and targets (9). While he only managed a stat line of 5-58-0, it’s worth noting that he hauled in a wow-worthy first-quarter score that was wiped away by an offensive penalty. He’s also flashed previous to last Tuesday’s game, scoring in Weeks 2 and 4 and clearing 80 yards in Week 3. Brown’s absence absolutely elevates Davis’ profile, but in a matchup versus the Chiefs — which currently boasts the highest over/under of the week (57.5) — there figure to be some high-value opportunities for the explosive rookie. He’ll be a high-ceiling flex come Monday night.

Story continues