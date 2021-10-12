Fantasy Football Week 6 defense rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been much maligned to start the season, but the defense showed flashes of their former, stout selves in shutting down the Broncos in Week 5.

They could have an even better performance in Week 6 when they'll take on a Seattle Seahawks team sans Russell Wilson and perhaps even Chris Carson.

Yes, T.J. Watt and co. could be pinning their ears back against Geno Smith — it could be a long day for Seattle.

