Fantasy Football Week 3: Who to drop to make room for your waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

Evaluating who to drop in fantasy leagues and when to pull that trigger is never easy, especially after only two weeks of play. However, we need to evolve and make roster improvements, especially after some of the soul-crushing performances of Week 2.

Here are my recommendations for some players to cut loose ahead of Week 3, or at least keep in consideration moving forward. You won’t find any monster names on here yet since two weeks is just not enough time to bail on a high draft pick, but there will be more prominent names in the coming weeks. If you're looking for players to stash, I've also got you covered there.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Cole Kmet, TE — Bears (68 percent rostered on Yahoo)

Some may say to hold onto Cole Kmet for another week, but I’ve seen enough. Sure, he might come back strong to lead all TEs in everything, but the way this Chicago offense looks through two weeks, it’s not very likely. Kmet has just two targets thus far, and he failed to catch either ball.

The Bears have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL in the first two weeks (28), and it appears that Kmet is not a large part of whatever their plan is this season. There are nearly 70% of you rolling with Kmet in at least one league (including me), but there’s still time to hit the waiver wire and grab some TE goodness from a player like Logan Thomas or Hayden Hurst.

It's getting tough to justify keeping Cole Kmet on fantasy rosters after a slow start to the season. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR — Browns (20% rostered)

While DPJ did see 11 balls in Week 1, making him a popular waiver add, his usage slid down to just one target — which he was unable to secure — last week against the Jets. Coming into the season, there were certainly doubts about this pass offense being able to support anyone for fantasy purposes outside of Amari Cooper, and even he was a question mark.

It appears that our concerns were valid as Peoples-Jones is currently the WR73 overall, is fifth in half-PPR points in the Browns’ offense, and is even behind kicker Cade York in fantasy points so far. He may get going later in the season after the Jacoby Brissett stint is done, but DPJ is not worth hanging onto for the 20% of Yahoo managers currently rostering the Cleveland WR.

Story continues

Noah Fant, TE — Seahawks (13% rostered)

Frankly, the Seattle offense is not very good. On top of being in a unit that’s far from productive, Noah Fant’s role in the Seahawk’s offense is committee-based which also isn’t great for business. Fant has six targets through two contests to Will Dissley’s five, and has posted fewer than half of the fantasy points as his fellow TE through both games.

I know the TE cupboard already feels bare, but send Fant to the waiver wire in favor of a player in a better situation like those I mentioned above or even Evan Engram.

Kenny Golladay, WR — Giants (14% rostered)

The former Lion has just two targets on the season, and neither is from the Week 2 game against the Panthers, where he played just two snaps. Kenny Golladay reportedly cleaned out his locker and was gone before the media even entered the locker room on Sunday.

It’s looking like the 28-year-old is being passed by Richie James and David Sills in the Giants’ WR pecking order, and with the writing on the wall, Golladay is not worth a roster spot at this point, regardless of league size.

Kenyan Drake, RB — Ravens (16% rostered)

The 2022 Kenyan Drake experiment has come to an end. He was to function as the Ravens RB1 against Miami with J.K. Dobbins still out but ceded work to both Mike Davis and Justice Hill, with none of them adding much to fantasy rosters in Week 2.

The upside is nonexistent for Drake at this point as long as Baltimore continues to throw more than they run which has been the case through two weeks, plus Dobbins’ return is imminent. The 28-year-old is currently on 16% of Yahoo rosters and should be replaced with an RB with greater potential such as Zack Moss or Raheem Mostert.

On Very Thin Ice

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

This article was originally published on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: 8 Fantasy Football Stash Candidates Ahead of Week 3

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.