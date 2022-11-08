Fantasy Football Week 10: FLEX rankings

Tony Pollard fantasy managers had to have been feeling great while watching his performance as the Cowboys' featured runner in Week 8. His 14 carries produced 131 yards — including a long of 54 — and three touchdowns against the Bears, delivering 33.2 points in a favorable matchup. It was the most tantalizing glimpse yet at the kind of statistical production Pollard could be capable of if he were simply given more opportunities in the Dallas offense.

But Jerry Jones wasted zero time shooting down the dreams of many fantasy managers, telling reporters postgame: "We're going to go as Zeke goes." And so the Cowboys went into their bye.

Now, Ezekiel Elliott's status (knee) is trending in a positive direction as Dallas returns to action this week with a matchup against the Packers, leaving many to wonder: What can we expect from Pollard moving forward this season? If it were up to Matt Harmon, it'd be more work in the Cowboys' run game — even with Elliott back in the mix:

Pollard clearly brings a ton of juice to the table. It stood out to me watching this game that Pollard found a lot of success running between the tackles on traditional plays. He wasn’t grinding it out like Zeke. He was ripping off explosive plays on between-the-tackles rushes. Some of that might be thanks to the Bears defense but Pollard deserves a lot of credit.

The Cowboys have to look beyond the contract and Elliott's contributions to the team over the years and get Pollard more reps in the traditional run game. He just offers too much.

At least for this week, our fantasy analysts expect RB16 and FLEX26 results out of Pollard in his visit to Green Bay. Coming off an injury, Elliott is the RB33 and FLEX78 play.

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Pollard and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

