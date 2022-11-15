Fantasy Football Trade Deadline Advice | The Two-Minute Drill
In this week's edition of the Two-Minute Drill, Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers fantasy managers some trade tips as the deadline rapidly approaches.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon explain why fantasy managers should add Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco and Green Bay's Christian Watson this week.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 12
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been fully phased out of the offense. Edwards-Helaire, whose playing time has declined for six straight weeks, hit a new low in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars: He was on the field for just four snaps, and he never got the ball. Edwards-Helaire did have passes thrown in his [more]
Yes, it's true. One AP Top 25 voter had Penn State men's basketball on his ballot this week.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Of all the teammates and opponents Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown has lined up with and against over the years, none has caught his eye quite like Abdul Carter. The more Carter plays, the more Brown's initial impression is confirmed. For a team that's been fueled by freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton on offense, Carter is one of a handful of rookies who have emerged in Manny Diaz's deep defense.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the rookie's breakout performance against the Cowboys in week 10.
Sunday’s Browns-Bills game appears likely to be this season’s first NFL game played in snow. The forecast for Buffalo calls for heavy snow starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday afternoon. The Browns and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Buffalo area, [more]
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Cooper Kupp took to Twitter to share a message with fans after learning the severity of his ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was ecstatic after Sunday's victory in Jeff Saturday's debut as an NFL coach. Here's what Irsay had to say.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was baffled by a questionable technical foul on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The UNC football duo of Drake Maye and Josh Downs racked up more ACC weekly honors this week following the win over Wake Forest.
The Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes were significantly diminished late Saturday night thanks to losses from UCLA and Oregon.
Ray-Ray McCloud wasn't the first or second reads for Jimmy Garoppolo on a play late in the second quarter against the Chargers.
Aaron Hicks collected a $10.5 million salary last season, the same amount he raked in during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the same amount he’ll bring home this upcoming season. Most people, including Hicks himself, would likely say that the Yankee outfielder has not necessarily earned that handsome salary, though. While the financial blame doesn’t lie with Hicks — it’s not his fault the ...