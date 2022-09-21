Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Time to deal or acquire these struggling players?

Special to Yahoo Sports

I don't know about you, but I had a lot more fun watching football this weekend than in Week 1. We got to see some wild comebacks, herculean performances, and just some fun football. The scoring for running backs still seems low, but that means there is likely some chance to scoop up value vs the market. Which of course means it is time to trade!

For those of you unfamiliar with my methodology for trade advice, you can go deeper into the process if you're interested. Each week, I'll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let's examine three players off to slow starts and what you should do with them in fantasy leagues.

Trade for Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry had an awful matchup against what is likely to be the best team in the NFL. Lucky for us, that seemed to depress his fantasy value even more. He is still the dude in this offense and the Tennessee Titans should have better games ahead. We don't often get the chance to acquire every-down backs at a discount. Go get him.

If you can acquire him now, it leaves a ton of room to gain value over the next couple of weeks. Just wait for the cold weather.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Trade Kyle Pitts

The usage for Kyle Pitts has been head-scratching. We just need more from a tight end that was drafted this highly in redraft leagues. Marcus Mariota is not the future and the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff has a lot to figure out. On top of that, Drake London is looking like he was well worth that first-round draft pick.

It hurts to cut bait on such a high draft pick, but sometimes it is smart to try and capture value before it is gone. This one feels a little scary since we know he is a freak athlete. This is more a hedge that that offense and coaching won't be able to figure it out.

Story continues

Fantasy managers are unsure what to do with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts following a slow start to the season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Trade Travis Etienne

I am usually hesitant to trade (effectively) rookie running backs in a split backfield because they often turn it on towards the end of the season. But I made an exception for Etienne. James Robinson appears to be strongly leading the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield and the market has not caught up with the depreciation. I am not moving him in dynasty, but it might be time to see what value you can recoup for him in your redraft leagues.

None of these players are must-acquire or must-trade. These are just guys that are likely not valued as they should be in your fantasy league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and my favorite part of fantasy football.

For additional names to consider, check out the original article on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: Nine stash candidates head of Week 2

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools and data-driven content.

Better known as “PeakedInHighSkool,” Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series “Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts” has helped him find his niche in the industry. Alex works full time as an engineer and is absolutely exhausting to talk to at parties since he only talks about fantasy football, CrossFit, and brewing beer. He can follow him on Twitter @PeakedInHS_FF or on Reddit as u/PeakedInHighSkool.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast