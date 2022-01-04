Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 18

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are both 10-6, at the top of the AFC East.

So you can imagine Josh Allen and the offense will be looking to carry their team to a victory and secure their undisputed spot as the East champions.

Allen was the epitome of the new-age fantasy quarterback in Week 17. He didn't have the best passing day (he threw three picks and passed for just 120 yards), yet still delivered 20+ points by virtue of the damage he did with his legs (15-81-2).

Allen's fantasy managers still looking for a title in Week 18 will undoubtedly be hoping for another big performance — whether it comes via the air or the ground (or both) doesn't matter.

Our analysts get you ready for Josh Allen vs. the Jets and every other Week 18 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Don't forget to keep them on tap before setting all your lineups:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

