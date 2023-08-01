Fantasy Football Rankings: 2023 draft season

We have officially reached August, so you know what that means: the real heat of fantasy football season is about to begin. Let the research and grinding commence as fantasy managers the world over seek to get up to speed on everything going around the NFL landscape. There's no better time to get acclimated to the changes and start prepping for fantasy drafts than now!

If you're itching to get started on the 2023 fantasy football season, don't worry — our analysts have you covered with their draft rankings!

Surprisingly, there are few consensus marks in our rankings so far this season, especially at the top. A battle for the number-one-ranked player between Christian McCaffrey — fresh off a successful season with the San Francisco 49ers — and Justin Jefferson — last season's top fantasy wide receiver — is raging. Does another elite running back or receiver deserve consideration beyond those two?

How soon should you consider taking a quarterback with some of the highest-scoring fantasy campaigns ever coming over the past few seasons? And if you do decide to go quarterback early, who should it be?

The first round is undoubtedly set to look very different this season, especially with so many veteran stars falling out of favor and an infusion of young talent. Some early ADP trends are already starting to take shape, so there will be plenty to track in the weeks ahead.

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros

Our fantasy draft rankings — courtesy of Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — can help you on your journey to drafting championship-level teams in 2023!