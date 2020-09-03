Fantasy Football Podcast: You probably won't agree with these draft rankings

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don is joined by Rudy Gamble of Razzball to talk some unorthodox draft rankings on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Both Dalton and Rudy are notorious for having player rankings which are often completely different in some form or fashion when compared to the rest of the fantasy industry. So, they talk about some of the players they’re higher/lower on this year: Joe Burrow, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton, Tom Brady, James Conner, Le’Veon Bell, J.K. Dobbins, David Johnson, Chris Godwin, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Blake Jarwin, and many more!

