Fantasy Football Podcast: Darnold returns, the Browns are in trouble, and more from Week 6

Week 6 was not without a few surprises, starting with Marcus Mariota getting benched against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Tannehill (0:45). Well ... “in favor” is probably not the best use of that phrase, as Tannehill was not much better against a Broncos defense that came to play.

Moving to games and teams that matter, Liz Loza & Matt Harmon break down the weekend's biggest storylines on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast.

In the first of two home losses on Sunday for teams in LA, the Rams were handily beat at home by the division-rival 49ers (3:15). Yeah, we know the 49ers are for real now, but what should we make of the fading Rams and their indecipherable backfield?

Speaking of confusing backfields, what are the New Orleans Saints if they don't have Alvin Kamara or Drew Brees (9:30)?

Sam Darnold made his (glorious?) return to the New York Jets on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and instantly, the Jets offense changed completely (13:40). It seemed like Mononucleosis may have made Darnold stronger, as he came out firing on all cylinders; by the time the fourth quarter was halfway through, Darnold had thrown for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

But while Darnold’s absence due to an ailment ended, others emerged. Will Dissly — who seemed to be on the verge of a breakout — left with what is feared to be an Achilles injury during the Seahawks' victory in Cleveland. Matt and Liz breakdown the number of interesting storylines as a result of that game (22:50).

Other big matchups on Sunday included the Vikings-Eagles, where Stefon Diggs EXPLODED for 185 total yards and three TDs (27:30). That’s back-to-back weeks where a Viking receiver has gone off — but can we trust it, or will they revert back to the Dalvin Cook Show?

The Texans defeated the Chiefs, handing Patrick Mahomes and the team their second straight loss (34:10). Our experts break down this anticipated matchup, including this startling fact: Houston’s offensive line didn’t allow a single sack!

Curtis Samuel went off in London, while O.J. Howard collected just two catches amidst growing trade rumors (43:05)

Oh, and Adrian Peterson? Yeah, he had a big day (45:15). Listen in as Liz and Matt discuss the fantasy reverberations of all those matchups and more.

