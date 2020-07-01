Fantasy Football Podcast: Cam heads to New England, QB strategy, and late-draft targets

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome back to a new episode of the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza is joined by Scott Pianowski to talk all things football.

And few things are dominating the football conversation more than news that Cam Newton had reached a deal with the New England Patriots. Our analysts discuss Cam’s outlook with the Patriots as well as his chances of producing in the 2020 fantasy football season. (0:30)

We'll also compare the fortunes of Cam Newton in New England with Ben Roethlisberger, another QB coming off injury who can be had late in drafts. (2:30)

And we take a look at our favorite picks in the later rounds of fantasy drafts, like Jordan Howard and Terry McLaurin, whose hype train we will continue to pilot until draft day. (12:15)

While Coronavirus has put a damper on the usual news parade of players being in the best shape of their lives, Liz and Scott take a look at the fortunes of Evan Engram who makes his way back from a Lisfranc injury that hobbled him in 2019. He’s currently the sixth TE off the board, but is he worth the draft capital at that spot? (41:15)

This year has been unlike any other, and fantasy sports have been directly affected. Liz and Scott talk some changes they’ve made (or will make) in their league settings to reflect the current state of affairs. (49:00)

