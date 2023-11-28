Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 13 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

Just a few years ago this used to be the last week of the regular fantasy football season in most leagues, but with an extra game, it’s likely you have at least two more contests until the postseason. Either way, you want the tightest squad possible moving forward.

These moves may not be for everyone as each roster and league size is different as are your records and point totals, but below are a handful of players who may be underperforming or underutilized or possibly have difficult matchups down the stretch. If you're looking for some guys to stash for the playoffs I have you covered there as well.

Chris Godwin, WR - Buccaneers (92% rostered on Yahoo)

The turnaround doesn't seem to be happening for Chris Godwin as he’s put up single-digit performances in his last four contests and only surpassed 9.6 half-PPR points three times all season. Godwin has just one touchdown in 2023, which was back in Week 8, and now his QB is dealing with an ankle injury. To make things worse, four of the five remaining Buccaneers fantasy-relevant games are against teams ranked in the top 10 in WR schedule-adjusted fantasy points (aFPA) this season.

With a rough road ahead, a banged-up Baker Mayfield under center, and a mediocre season well underway, Godwin may be better off as someone else's problem for the 92% of Yahoo managers still rostering him.

Jerry Jeudy, WR - Broncos (64% rostered)

As the current WR60 in half-PPR scoring on a per-game basis, Jerry Jeudy is averaging a measly 6.9 fantasy points per contest this season. Russell Wilson and the Broncos are indeed cooking, having won five straight games, but it’s no thanks to Jeudy. The Denver WR has just one trip across the pylon in 11 games (Week 8) and hasn’t eclipsed 65 yards since Week 3. Courtland Sutton is the only Bronco pass-catcher worth rostering down the stretch so feel free to freshen up that roster spot being held by Jeudy.

It’s been a hypercoaster of a 2023 campaign for Geno Smith along with the 69% of Yahoo managers who still roster him. We’ve seen two QB1 performances, seven weeks as a fantasy QB2, and two more outputs in QB3 territory. Over the next two weeks, Seattle faces the Cowboys and the 49ers, which does not bode well for Smith’s potential production, as Dallas is a top-10 defense against the QB position and San Francisco just held Smith to 7.3 fantasy points on Thanksgiving.

Smith is not startable when you need him the most, so it’s time to cut ties in favor of a QB with a better rest-of-season outlook like Jordan Love or even Gardner Minshew

Michael Thomas, WR - Saints (49% rostered)

A knee injury landed Michael Thomas on the IR ahead of last week’s contest against the Falcons. The 30-year-old actually made it 10 games, which is his farthest through a season since 2019, but he wasn’t super productive when on the field. Thomas averaged 7.0 half-PPR points per tilt which sits 59th among WRs in 2023, landing him in fantasy WR5 territory. We may see the New Orleans wideout back in Week 16 but he’s not worthy of a start in the most crucial time of the season.

Not-so-Honorable Mentions: Logan Thomas, TE - Commanders, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Seahawks

Repeat names and still droppable

On Thin Ice But Hold

Aaron Jones, RB - Packers

