Fantasy Football: Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Remember in the preseason when everyone was hyping up Marquez Callaway as the No. 1 option in the Saints' passing game? Due to his supposed rapport with Jameis Winston, and with Michael Thomas being out of commission on the physically unable to perform list.

Well, the first four weeks of the season saw nothing of the sort, as Callaway was a bit of an afterthought while the Saints' offense looked to establish some consistency. He did show some of that explosive ability the past two games, but it all truly came together on Sunday.

Callaway dropped 85 yards and two touchdowns on the Washington Football Team, converting four of his eight targets in the win for New Orleans.

Only one other Saints' player had more than five targets in Week 5: Alvin Kamara, who tied Callaway with eight looks. If Callaway can join Kamara at the top of the receiving pecking order in New Orleans — watch out. We'll see what happens after New Orleans' bye in Week 6, when Thomas would be eligible to return from the PUP list. But for now, Callaway deserves a speculative add after his big game.

Alex Collins, RB, Seattle Seahawks (38 percent rostered)

It remains to be seen how the Seattle Seahawks' offense will operate sans Russell Wilson, but you can imagine Pete Carroll will want to establish the run (more than ever) with his franchise quarterback out. Normally, that responsibility would fall to Chris Carson, but the Seahawks' workhorse has been dealing with a neck injury and missed the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Enter backup running back Alex Collins, who dominated the backfield work, turning 17 touches into 72 yards. Collins should be added in all leagues with Carson's status up in the air, but even if Carson returns, Collins still has fantasy value, especially when you consider Carson's injury struggles.