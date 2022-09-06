Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 WR rankings

Fantasy football managers were treated to a legendary wide receiver season last year. Well, "treated" might be too kind of a word, since I can only imagine what facing Cooper Kupp in the fantasy playoffs must've felt like. After all, Kupp averaged a mere 22.45 fantasy points through Weeks 14-17 last year.

So, yeah, "treated" might not be the right word there. Of course, Kupp's managers were more than treated. Drafting the eventual wide receiver Triple-Crown winner? Talk about your successful season.

So, who could be the 2022 version of Kupp?

Many of us expect the wide receiver who could reach 2021 Kupp heights in 2022 to be Minnesota Vikings' young ascending star Justin Jefferson, who finished fourth in overall scoring last season. Our analysts' consensus rankings for Week 1 actually have Jefferson ranked No. 1 — ahead of Kupp, at No. 2, but it's not unanimous.

Will Justin Jefferson live up to his massive fantasy expectations? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It'll be fun to watch these two throughout the season and see who comes out on top in January.

This week, however, it's Jefferson who stands out at the top ahead of a matchup with the division-rival Green Bay Packers. The Packers sport a potent defense but, armed with a pass-friendly new coaching staff, Jefferson is set up for expected success no matter the matchup ahead of him.

He's also really, really good at the game.

Of course, Jefferson was also a first-round draft pick for most, if not all, fantasy leagues; you're going to start him no matter what.

That said, not every wide receiver slot will be so easily filled. But don't worry, our fantasy analysts will have you covered every week with their WR rankings to help you make the right pass-catcher lineup decisions.

Check out our wide receiver rankings for Week 1 below:

