  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fans react on Twitter after Dak Prescott, Cowboys finally reach contract extension

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally reached a deal on a contract extension, and Cowboys fans rejoiced.

Prescott and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal Monday afternoon — a day before the franchise tag deadline — with $126 million of that deal guaranteed. The team is expected to formally announce the extension Wednesday.

The deal ends a tumultuous season that had Prescott play under the franchise tag last year before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury while team owner Jerry Jones talked openly about negotiations.

Fans react after Dak Prescott, Cowboys reach long-term deal

Almost instantly, reactions started pouring in on social media.

The best one by far came from Prescott’s older brother, who shared the moment the two got the call it was done.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories