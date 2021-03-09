Fans react on Twitter after Dak Prescott, Cowboys finally reach contract extension
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally reached a deal on a contract extension, and Cowboys fans rejoiced.
Prescott and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal Monday afternoon — a day before the franchise tag deadline — with $126 million of that deal guaranteed. The team is expected to formally announce the extension Wednesday.
The deal ends a tumultuous season that had Prescott play under the franchise tag last year before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury while team owner Jerry Jones talked openly about negotiations.
Fans react after Dak Prescott, Cowboys reach long-term deal
Almost instantly, reactions started pouring in on social media.
The best one by far came from Prescott’s older brother, who shared the moment the two got the call it was done.
When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5
— Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021
At long last https://t.co/CTHNQPCwpc pic.twitter.com/7IlcOWEPO5
— Akshay Mirchandani (@amirchandani0) March 8, 2021
https://t.co/wRgdjpVUEO pic.twitter.com/JiAqjZG2KI
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 8, 2021
The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new contract with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/7M3kuF7Jbe
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 8, 2021
NFL analysts knowing they no longer have to answer the question: “Why haven’t the #Cowboys signed Dak long-term yet?!?” pic.twitter.com/tkF8JDBQCq
— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 8, 2021
OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS OVER https://t.co/UEwdTKkDKj
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 8, 2021
Schefter, Rapoport, Breer and Garafolo tweeting out the Dak Prescott news at the same time pic.twitter.com/P6toDMqju0
— Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 9, 2021
Yo!!!!! @dak!!! Congratulations brotha well deserved... shit I feel like I got paid!!!
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 8, 2021
Dak won. period.
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 9, 2021
Every NFL QB running to renegotiate their contract after seeing what Dak got pic.twitter.com/uIEDoDB9zz
— Raheel Ramzanali 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@The_Raheel) March 9, 2021
Dak be like... https://t.co/k4Dfjlyu6y pic.twitter.com/OPKeBl1Zls
— Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) March 9, 2021
How Dak walking into the bank pic.twitter.com/mF9MlJpuiq
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 9, 2021
@dak Congrats & McDonald’s on you don’t ignore my dm, diet is important‼️
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 9, 2021
