Fans react to Colin Cowherd urging Eagles to trade four 1st-round picks, Darius Slay to acquire Russell Wilson

How much is Russell Wilson worth? "I would give up every first round pick this year and next if I was Philadelphia. I'd have absolutely zero reservations." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/eTtOcmrllW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 22, 2022

The Eagles are among the teams in the NFL that move the needle on a daily basis and for Colin Cowherd, his focus is constantly on the quarterback position.

The prior three years were all about Carson Wentz, but with Jalen Hurts now entrenched as the starter and Philadelphia equipped with three-first round picks, the 2022 offseason is all the rage for hot takes and trade scenarios.

Cowherd believes the Eagles should copy the Rams recipe for going all-in on a Super Bowl, but he took the suggestion 30 steps further, urging Philadelphia to include star cornerback Darius Slay and four first-round picks to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

The 33-year-old Wilson currently holds has a $37 million cap hit in 2022 and a $40 million cap hit in 2023.

The reactions are about what you would expect from social media.

Ike Reese

Nfl Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals

The former Eagles linebacker and radio host believes Cowherd is smoking on something.

S. Dot

I love Russ, but 4 1’s?! FOH pic.twitter.com/oCsnPHjHcC — S.Dot (@S_DOT326) February 23, 2022

Mike

Landing Russell Wilson would deplete the Eagles’ defense.

Great OL – something he hasn’t had in Seattle.

A go to WR – DeVonta is a 1500 yard receiver waiting for a good QB.

The best TE he’s ever had. Giving up so many 1’s would deplete their ability to improve on defense so I wouldn’t over pay. — Mike…Thats my name (@thankyouhinkie) February 23, 2022

Boo Radley



Nyj Vs Phi

Radley has the tweet of the century.

Eagles twitter when Colin Cowherd said 4 first round picks and Darius Slay pic.twitter.com/EbBZSHBaxa — Boo Radley (@BooRxdley) February 23, 2022

SupaWavvy

Fan suggests Cowherd face a drug test for his thoughts.

Yoooo @ColinCowherd Should Be Drug Tested ! Yu Don’t Kno Nothing About My @Eagles ! — SupaWavvyShawney (@UrbandaleWave) February 23, 2022

Lance

This fan took Cowherd seriously, and then offered a lengthy rebuttal on why such a move wouldn’t be that prudent.

@ColinCowherd is crazy! The @Eagles aren’t ready to win yet, have a huge number of holes and an aging QB is not going to help right now, while giving up the necessary assets to build the team and your best defensive player @bigplay24slay — Lance Charen (@LanceCharen) February 23, 2022

Eagles DieHard



Cowherd suggests the Eagles trade the world to land Wilson.

@ColinCowherd believes the #Eagles should give up:

4 1st round picks

Darius Slay

Bryce Harper

Joel Embiid

James Harden

The 2008 World Series trophy For Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/uvtzyQxADV — Eagles🦅 Diehards (@DieHardsEagles) February 23, 2022

