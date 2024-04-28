Fans gather to celebrate Portsmouth FC success

Portsmouth FC fans have been gathering for an event to celebrate a double triumph for their club.

Supporters headed to the city's Southsea Common, with some making the journey from Spain to be there.

It comes after the men's team sealed the League One title and, with it, promotion back to the Championship.

Meanwhile, the women's team were crowned National League Southern Premier Division winners.

The gathering fans could be seen from the city's Spinnaker Tower [BBC]

Fans of all ages arrived early to secure a spot for the chance to thank the successful teams.

Father and son Gary Benham senior and Gary Benham junior, who represent the Pompey in Spain supporters group in the Costa del Sol, were among those to make the trip.

They moved to Spain 25 years ago but made their way home to Southsea on Saturday.

Mr Benham senior said he believed he had travelled "just over 400,000 miles (644,000km)" to follow his team over the years but said his son has racked up more than 700,000 miles.

"It's nothing to get two hours on the plane, watch the football, be with the family you chose every Saturday and then fly back to lovely sunny Spain," said Mr Benham junior.

Of the club's celebrations at the end of the season, he said: "These things don't really come around often as a Pompey fan, so you've got to enjoy it while it lasts."

Portsmouth FC fans from Spain travelled to Southsea Common [BBC]

Pompey's 3-2 win over Barnsley on 16 April ensured the club's return to the Championship for the first time since 2012, following a turbulent recent history.

The victory was met with jubilant scenes at Fratton Park, where fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with manager John Mousinho and his team.

Celebrations went on long into the night, with police launching an investigation into widespread disorder by fans.

Following Portsmouth FC Women's league success, the team will compete in the Women's Championship in the 2024/25 season.

