Fans asked to arrive early as home games clash

Sports fans in Northampton have been encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's matches, with the town's rugby and football clubs both playing important games at home.

Northampton Saints face Leicester Tigers in the East Midlands derby in rugby's English Premiership, with kick-off at 15:05 BST.

A little earlier, starting at 14:00 BST, Northampton Town FC play Exeter City in the club's last home game of their League One season.

Both clubs said they had entertainment and facilities at the ground for fans ahead of the matches.

The Saints sit on top of the Premiership table, 10 points ahead of Leicester.

Franklin's Gardens will be open from 13:00 BST, the club said, but warned tickets were already sold out.

The Saints will visit Leinster for the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup next month.

Meanwhile, the Cobblers are 11th in League One with two games to go, with their final fixture away at Barnsley on 27 April.

The turnstiles will open at 12.30 BST on Saturday, and fans will have the chance to play on the club's new community pitch from 11:00 BST until 13.30 BST.

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are also at home, taking on Glamorgan in the County Championship at the County Ground.

