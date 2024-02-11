FanDuel releases 2024 win totals for SEC football teams
The Texas football hype has reached FanDuel. The site has the Longhorns’ 2024 win total set for 10.5 wins.
If we had told you two years ago that the Longhorns’ initial predicted win total in the SEC would be set at 10.5 wins few would have believed it. But the conference gave Texas a favorable schedule, and the program built itself into a college football powerhouse.
The Longhorns will face four SEC teams who had losing records in 2023 in Vanderbilt (2-10), Arkansas (4-8), Mississippi State (5-7) and Florida (5-7). In addition, they only face three true road games. Add in the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and an elite offensive line plus six starter caliber transfers and Texas is poised for a big season.
The list of win totals goes as follows in the conference.
Georgia
FanDuel total: 10.5 wins
2023 record: 13-1
Texas
FanDuel total: 10.5 wins
2023 record: 12-2
Alabama
FanDuel total: 9.5 wins
2023 record: 12-2
LSU
FanDuel total: 9.5 wins
2023 record: 10-3
Missouri
FanDuel total: 9.5 wins
2023 record: 11-2
Ole Miss
FanDuel total: 9.5 wins
2023 record: 11-2
Tennessee
FanDuel total: 8.5 wins
2023 record: 9-4
Texas A&M
FanDuel total: 8.5 wins
2023 record: 7-6
Auburn
FanDuel total: 7.5 wins
2023 record: 6-7
Oklahoma
FanDuel total: 7.5 wins
2023 record: 10-3
Kentucky
FanDuel total: 7.5 wins
2023 record: 7-6
Arkansas
FanDuel total: 5.5 wins
2023 record: 4-8
Florida
FanDuel total: 5.5 wins
2023 record: 5-7
South Carolina
FanDuel total: 5.5 wins
2023 record: 5-7
Mississippi State
FanDuel total: 4.5 wins
2023 record: 5-7
Vanderbilt
FanDuel total: 2.5 wins
2023 record: 2-10