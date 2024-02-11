FanDuel releases 2024 win totals for SEC football teams

The Texas football hype has reached FanDuel. The site has the Longhorns’ 2024 win total set for 10.5 wins.

If we had told you two years ago that the Longhorns’ initial predicted win total in the SEC would be set at 10.5 wins few would have believed it. But the conference gave Texas a favorable schedule, and the program built itself into a college football powerhouse.

The Longhorns will face four SEC teams who had losing records in 2023 in Vanderbilt (2-10), Arkansas (4-8), Mississippi State (5-7) and Florida (5-7). In addition, they only face three true road games. Add in the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and an elite offensive line plus six starter caliber transfers and Texas is poised for a big season.

The list of win totals goes as follows in the conference.

Georgia

FanDuel total: 10.5 wins

2023 record: 13-1

Texas

FanDuel total: 10.5 wins

2023 record: 12-2

FanDuel total: 9.5 wins

2023 record: 12-2

FanDuel total: 9.5 wins

2023 record: 10-3

FanDuel total: 9.5 wins

2023 record: 11-2

FanDuel total: 9.5 wins

2023 record: 11-2

FanDuel total: 8.5 wins

2023 record: 9-4

Texas A&M

FanDuel total: 8.5 wins

2023 record: 7-6

Auburn

FanDuel total: 7.5 wins

2023 record: 6-7

FanDuel total: 7.5 wins

2023 record: 10-3

Kentucky

FanDuel total: 7.5 wins

2023 record: 7-6

Arkansas

FanDuel total: 5.5 wins

2023 record: 4-8

Florida

FanDuel total: 5.5 wins

2023 record: 5-7

FanDuel total: 5.5 wins

2023 record: 5-7

Mississippi State

FanDuel total: 4.5 wins

2023 record: 5-7

Vanderbilt

FanDuel total: 2.5 wins

2023 record: 2-10

