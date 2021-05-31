Celtics fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving after Nets win

Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.

As Irving exited toward the tunnel after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics on Sunday, a Celtics fan threw a water bottle that almost hit him.

Water bottle nearly hits Kyrie Irving as he walks to the locker room following Game 4 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/RrtZth3cqt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021

The fan who allegedly thew the bottle was identified and reportedly arrested. Cameras recorded police escorting a man in Celtics jersey away from the stands.

The game was the second of the series in Boston and the first Celtics game played in front of a near-capacity TD Garden crowd since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the visit, Irving told reporters that he hoped for a civil reception in Boston free of "subtle racism" and focused "strictly on basketball."

"Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball," Irving told reporters last week. "There's no belligerence or any racism going on — subtle racism and people yelling s*** from the crowd."

Irving played two seasons for the Celtics prior to joining the rival Nets in 2019. He addressed the incident after the game.

Kyrie speaks on having a water bottle thrown at him.



‘People just feel very entitled out here... it's a reflection on us as a whole when you have fans acting like that.’



(🎥: @SNYNets) pic.twitter.com/PaJEZGnkwW — theScore (@theScore) May 31, 2021

"You're seeing a lot of old ways come up. It's been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers in sports for a long period of time — just underlying racism and treating people like they're in a human zoo. Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There is a certain point where it gets to be too much."

His teammate Kevin Durant urged fans to "grow the f*** up."

Kevin Durant has some words for the Celtics "fan" who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving:



"Grow the f--k up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you." pic.twitter.com/eKCc14Kdhn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 31, 2021

"Fans gotta grow up at some point," Durant said. ... "When it comes to these games, you've got to realize these men are human. We're not animals. We're not in a circus. ...

"Have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings. And have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn't be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players or spitting on players or tossing popcorn. Grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you."

Durant referenced a rash of unruly behavior aimed at opposing players that's come with the return of near-capacity crowds at playoff games. A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook last Wednesday as he walked injured to the locker room. That same night, a New York Knicks fan at Madison Square Garden spit at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

