A fan caused a massive crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France and it was so terrifying
A spectator with a sign posing for a camera clipped a Tour de France bicyclist, causing a crash and massive pile-up in Stage 1 on Saturday.
At the Tour de France, a fan's sign caused a massive pile-up with less than 30 miles left in the first stage.
‘Don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television!’ organisers pleaded after the pile-up
The first of two incidents came with around 45km to go when Tony Martin collided with a spectator, causing a colossal pile-up.
Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour is an irresistible buffet of awesome.
The 2021 Tour de France got off to a banging start—literally—on Saturday with its opening road stage. The first, caused by a heedless fan who held a cardboard sign in front of the riders, brought down roughly a third of the field. Amazingly, only three riders failed to finish, but any number are banged up.
Tadej Pogačar, the world's best cyclist, is set to defend his Tour title starting on Saturday. His coach shed some light on why he's so good.
His stage victory may be overshadowed by two major crashes, the first caused by a fan’s sign.
A map of every stage from this year's race, which takes place from June 26-July 18.
