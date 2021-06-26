A fan caused a massive crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France and it was so terrifying

The Telegraph

Lizzie Deignan denied that she had suffered a setback ahead of next month’s Olympic road race after tiring on the final climb of the final edition of La Course by Le Tour de France on Saturday, eventually finishing ninth. Deignan won last year’s race in Nice in a photo finish from Holland’s multiple world and Olympic champion Marianne Vos. But the 32 year-old admitted that she was never comfortable on Saturday. Deignan was within touching distance of the main group of favourites on the fourth an