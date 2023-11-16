FAMU releases ticket information for SWAC Football Championship game at Bragg Stadium

Postseason football is on the way to Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Florida A&M Rattlers will host this year’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game after finishing with the league’s best record.

On Wednesday, FAMU released ticket information for the Dec. 2 game where the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll seventh-ranked Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) football team will host its first playoff game since the 1998 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) First Round.

Game tickets are now available to FAMU’s Investing in Champions members. General public tickets will begin sales next Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster or through the on-campus box office at the Al Lawson Center.

The SWAC East champions Rattlers, who clinched the league’s title game host in their Week 10 win over Alabama A&M, will play against the undetermined top team of the SWAC West.

The SWAC West is currently in a three-legged race between Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M, and Grambling State.

PVAMU can clinch the SWAC West with a win over Alabama State on Saturday. If Alcorn State beats Jackson State on Saturday, while PVAMU loses to Alabama State — Alcorn wins the division. If both PVAMU and Alcorn State lose, and Grambling State defeats Southern in Thanksgiving weekend’s Bayou Classic — Grambling State clinches.

The SWAC Championship kicks off at 4 p.m. The winner represents the league in Dec. 16's HBCU Celebration Bowl, played in Atlanta against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Tickets for Rattlers' SWAC Championship game released