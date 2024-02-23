Meet these FAMU football stars who are in New Orleans to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl has become an outlet for draft-eligible football players from Black Colleges to play in a post-season all-star game before NFL scouts.

Founded by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the Legacy Bowl is filled with professional development seminars alongside last Monday’s NFL HBCU Combine leading to Saturday’s kickoff.

This season’s HBCU Legacy Bowl includes seven Florida A&M football players who helped the Rattlers win the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl in 2023.

The teams are split between Team Robinson, which features SWAC and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players and coaches. Eddie Robinson, the legendary Grambling State head coach, retired with the most wins at 408. The SWAC’s Prairie View A&M head coach, Bubba McDowell, and the SIAC’s Benedict College head coach, Chennis Berry (now the head coach of South Carolina State), will lead Team Robinson.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association comprise Team Gaither, named after eight-time Black College Football National Championship FAMU head coach Jake Gaither. Howard head coach Larry Scott and Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker will lead Team Gaither.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl kicks off on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time from New Orleans’ Yulman Stadium on Tulane University’s campus. Football fans can watch the game on the NFL Network.

FAMU football players have made the most of their opportunities in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Former Rattlers defensive back Antwan Collier won the Defensive Most Valuable Player in 2022. In 2023, former FAMU wide receiver and current Los Angeles Ram Xavier Smith starred in the HBCU Combine and won the HBCU Legacy Bowl’s Offensive MVP.

So, here is the latest slate of Rattlers who could join FAMU’s tradition of starring in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Jeremy Moussa | Quarterback

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the West Florida Argonauts leave the first half tied at 3 during the Rattlers’ first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeremy Moussa finally found a home at FAMU after stops at two Football Bowl Subdivision schools and a junior college.

Transferring to FAMU from Vanderbilt, Moussa won the Rattlers’ starting quarterback role in 2022 and finished his career leading the team to a 20-3 record in two years.

Moussa earned the SWAC’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

The Chino Hills, California native tallied a 58 completion percentage, 5,625 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in his two seasons at FAMU.

Marcus Riley | Wide Receiver

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Marcus Riley (4) makes his way down the field during a game against West Florida on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The hometown kid Marcus Riley returned to the city to play his final college football season with the FAMU Rattlers.

Before last season, the former Rickards High School star and All-Big Bend selection transferred to FAMU from Bethune-Cookman.

Riley immediately jumped on the scene when he returned the season’s opening kickoff for 96 yards against Jackson State at the Orange Blossom Classic.

The Tallahassee native Riley earned All-SWAC Second Team season in his lone season at FAMU for catching 34 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

Between his time at Louisville, B-CU, and FAMU, Riley finished college with 109 catches for 1,585 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread | Wide Receiver

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread (10) scores a touchdown as FAMU faces Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Jah’Marae Sheread, affectionally known as ‘K-Dot,’ has been a speedy threat in FAMU’s aerial attack since 2021.

Sheread joined the Rattlers from Texas State and was already a top target as he led FAMU with nine receiving touchdowns during 2021.

The Houston native Sheread had his curtain call for the Rattlers when he scored the game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard flea-flicker pass from Moussa to clinch the 30-26 Celebration Bowl victory over Howard last December.

Sheread was an All-SWAC Second Team pick in 2023 for tallying 51 receptions, 497 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Between his TSU and FAMU, Sheread hauled 207 catches for 2,324 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Kamari Young | Tight End

Florida A&M tight end Kamari Young (81) celebrates a catch against Howard during the second half of an NCAA Celebration Bowl football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Kamari Young spent his time at FAMU being an added target to the Rattlers’ passing attack.

A redzone threat, Young was opportunistic for FAMU as he consistently made timely catches for the Rattlers.

Young joined FAMU in 2019 out of Tallahassee’s Godby High School.

In his four college football seasons, he caught 63 passes for 956 yards and six touchdowns for the Rattlers.

Cameron Covin | Offensive Lineman

Florida A&M Rattlers offensive lineman Cam Covin lines up for a play while playing against the Alabama State Hornets at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Covin was named All-SWAC Second Team the following season in 2022.

Cameron Covin was one of the longest-tenured players on FAMU’s 2023 football team, joining the Rattlers in 2018.

Primarily a tackle, Covin protected the edge and helped FAMU quarterback Moussa stay clean, as the team only allowed the SWAC’s third-lowest 16 sacks. Additionally, Covin helped the Rattlers reestablish their rushing game as they moved from last in 2022 to seventh in 2023 for the SWAC’s rushing statistics.

Covin, from Albany, Georgia, was a Boxtorow All-American in 2023.

Isaiah Major | Linebacker

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Isaiah Major was the SWAC’s top defensive player in 2023.

Major helped galvanize the Football Championship Subdivision’s second total defense, finishing with 106 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Working up from Division II and junior college, Major joined the Rattlers in 2022.

The Oklahoma City native completed his time at FAMU with 189 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, six sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Major was also a Boxtorow All-American in 2023.

Eric Smith | Cornerback

Left to right: Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Major and defensive backs Javan Morgan, Eric Smith, and Lovie Jenkins celebrate Smith's interception versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Eric Smith, nicknamed ‘Dank,’ was the longest-tenured player on FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud Defense.’

Smith arrived at FAMU in 2018 and finally enjoyed the fruits of his labor as he earned his first career all-conference honor on the SWAC’s 2023 Second Team. The Opa-Locka native finished the season with 37 tackles and career highs with 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

For his career, Smith finished with 109 tackles, 18 pass deflections, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Smith had a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash time during the NFL HBCU Combine. It was the fastest of all players.

How to Watch: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Teams: Robinson (SWAC and SIAC) vs. Gaither (MEAC and CIAA)

When: Saturday, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Yulman Stadium; New Orleans, Louisiana

Streaming: NFL Network

