FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa and head coach Willie Simmons have harmonic player-coach dynamic

Quarterback is one of the most demanding positions in all of sports.

It’s a position where one must orchestrate the offense, communicate with teammates, and successfully execute the given playcall.

Additionally, playing quarterback requires having thick skin.

Oftentimes, quarterbacks are on the receiving end of love-hate relationships with spectators because the position is viewed as the football team's leader. Win and quarterbacks are revered. Lose and quarterbacks shoulder the blame.

As the Florida A&M Rattlers struggled to move the ball in the first half of its 31-7 win at Southwestern Athletic Conference East opponent Mississippi Valley, starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa was a trending social media topic.

Some even called for Moussa, who had two interceptions, to be benched as the Rattlers scored just three offensive points for the first 43 game minutes.

Moussa finished completing 13 of 27 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He led FAMU to three consecutive scoring drives for 21 unanswered points to run away from MVSU.

But Moussa, who’s already highly critical of himself, isn’t worried about the social media commentary surrounding his performance and starter status.

“You can’t let that get to you. I don’t look at what people say because it doesn’t matter to me,” Moussa said.

“The people I care about are my teammates, coaches, and family. I’m going to take heed of what they say to me and move on from there. Everyone thinks they know what they’re talking about, but they’re not in here with us every single day.”

BREAKING NEWS!!!



I’m not in the least bit concerned about what anyone says about @jeremy_moussa! We embrace the passion from the critics, but he’s earned the right to lead us. And leaders must be allowed to work through their mistakes and he will!#FAMULY #Faith #OurTime

🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/89cod82VcH — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) October 1, 2023

In response to the social media banter, FAMU head coach and quarterbacks coach Willie Simmons defended Moussa, tweeting that he wasn’t worried about last Saturday’s performance and assured that the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is the starter.

“When you play quarterback at a place passionate about football, you got to have thick skin,” Simmons said.

“I'm human — I look at social media. When I see all the experts talk about benching Jeremy — Well, for who? He’s proven time after time that he’s the best guy to lead us. I'm going to stand up for my quarterback and my football team like I've always have and let a passionate fanbase know that he's our guy. And until I see otherwise, he will be.

"I'm perfectly fine with anybody calling for my head. If you’re going to be critical, be critical of me. I can take the criticism of anybody who questions how I run this program.”

FAMU's Jeremy Moussa and Willie Simmons forms strong connection through quarterback experiences

Simmons is a former college quarterback at Clemson and The Citadel after an All-American career at Quincy’s Shanks High School. He’s famed for leading Clemson to a 38-24 comeback victory over North Carolina in 2000.

Then, Simmons transferred to FAMU for his final year of eligibility in 2003. His stay was brief because the Rattlers were in provisional to elevate to Division I-A (now Football Bowl Subdivision), which would have required him to sit out for a year before competing. Simmons pivoted and joined The Citadel, where he was an All-Southern Conference First Team selection while quarterbacking the Bulldogs to their first non-losing season in ten years.

Lessons learned during Simmons’ playing career resonate with how he manages Moussa.

"If I pull [Moussa] for a play or two, he knows it’s to settle him down,” Simmons said.

“Nobody cares more about how Jeremy Moussa plays a game than Jeremy Moussa. And when you care that much, sometimes that can get to you and affect your psyche.

“I don’t think Jeremy has one ounce in him that thinks his job is in question. We never talk about it. It’s never mentioned.”

After stints with Hawaii and Vanderbilt, Simmons gave Moussa his first NCAA Division I starting quarterback job.

And that has paid off as Moussa has led the Rattlers to a 13-3 record while garnering All-SWAC honors and an invite to February 2024’s HBCU Legacy Bowl. Additionally, Simmons says NFL scouts have inquired about the graduate student quarterback.

Moussa is appreciative of the supportive approach that Simmons takes.

“[Simmons] has my back all the time,” Moussa said of his coach.

“It’s great that he played the position because he knows what it’s like to be in my shoes. That’s the biggest thing. He teaches [the quarterbacks] every single day. It’s a bonus that he can relate to how I feel in the good and the bad because he’s been there and done it himself.

“Your coaching credibility comes from your knowledge and ability to connect with your players like he does.”

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa aiming to lead offense to first complete performance

Moussa has completed 79 of 132 passes (60 percent) for 1,089 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions through five games. Those three picks were during the Week 3 game at Division I-FBS team South Florida as FAMU fell 38-24.

The Rattlers’ offense only scored in double digits in both halves against USF.

“[A complete game] has eluded us,” Moussa said. “But, we’re not going to be perfect. I’m tough on myself and the offense.

“We need to have intense focus so we can reach that goal."

So, Moussa is eying improvement as the Rattlers (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) travel to Baton Rouge to face SWAC West opponent Southern Jaguars (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) in a divisional crossover game this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time at A.W. Mumford Stadium and on ESPNU.

“We have the talent and can make big plays,” Moussa said. “We just got to do it consistently for four quarters.”

Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers starter Moussa, coach Simmons knows pressure of QB