Departed FAMU football coach Willie Simmons leaves heartfelt message for Rattler Nation

Willie Simmons has officially traded his Orange and Green for Blue and White.

But the former Florida A&M head football coach couldn’t depart for Duke’s running backs coach job without leaving some parting words for Rattler Nation.

Simmons, who resigned from his position with the Rattlers Monday, shared a heartfelt message to the FAMU faithful via his social media outlets to express his gratitude for his six-year tenure on the Highest of Seven Hills.

Duke officially announced Simmons as the new running backs coach on social media Monday, joining the newly-hired Manny Diaz’s staff. Simmons’ new job will be his first Football Bowl Subdivision gig since serving as Middle Tennessee State’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach in 2011.

Simmons’ departure comes a little over two weeks after the former FAMU coach led the Rattlers to their first HBCU Celebration Bowl, the de facto Black College National Championship, by beating Howard 30-26.

“I did not achieve this alone,” Simmons, FAMU’s 18th full-time head football coach, said in his letter.

"It's very difficult to lead a collegiate football program at a place with such high expectations as FAMU without direct support from university leadership. I thank [FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson]. I want to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for helping me make this past year one that allowed our team to achieve championship status.

“I want to thank my previous Athletic Directors, Dr. John Eason, Kortne Gosha, and Michael Smith, for working diligently to stabilize the athletic department at FAMU and working to make a first-class experience for all the student-athletes at FAMU.”

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the Celebration Bowl trophy after a victory against the Howard Bison at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons, 43, completed his career at FAMU with a 45-13 record with the Rattlers after the program not outputting a winning record since 2011. Additionally, Simmons has an overall record of 66-24, including his first head coaching position at Prairie View A&M from 2015-2017.

Simmons has never had a losing season as a head coach.

He oversaw FAMU football while the athletic program transitioned from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

After the conference switch, Simmons had a 22-2 league record while leading FAMU to its first playoff appearance since 2001 by getting an at-large bid to the Football Championship Subdivision Tournament. Simmons coached the Rattlers to a SWAC Championship over Prairie View A&M 35-14 on Dec. 2, 2023 — the program’s first outright conference title since 2001.

“Our players built our culture into what it is today,” Simmons reflected. “They grinded on the field and in the classroom, graduated at a high rate, served our greater community through philanthropy and service, and certainly made Saturday afternoons magical in Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field for our beloved fanbase

Simmons’ success saw a rejuvenated FAMU fanbase that backed the Rattlers with their eagerness to invest in the football team and athletics.

Most recently, the FAMU National Alumni Association raised $138,353 in four days to assist Simmons and his assistants’ compensation.

“There is NO Nation like Rattler Nation,” Simmons said. “FAMUans are by far the greatest part of the experience here at the College of Love and Charity. It is the lifeblood of a championship program and will be a catalyst for our athletic programs to succeed at the highest levels.”

FAMU has begun its “thorough but swift search” for its next head football coach under the leadership of Vice President Director of Athletics Sykes.

Assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach James Colzie III, who’s been on the Rattlers’ staff since 2022, will serve as the interim head coach.

And though the Quincy native Simmons is off to Duke, he’s excited for the next chapter for FAMU football.

“While I’m eager to enter the next phase of my coaching career at the highest level of college football, I am just as excited to see what’s next for FAMU Football,” Simmons concluded.

“[Simmons’ wife] Shaia and I were Rattlers long before I became the Head Football Coach, and no matter where my career takes us, we are FOREVER RATTLERS. Thank you again, FAMULY, for everything. WE LOVE YOU, and continue Striking from the top!”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Departing Simmons leaves parting words to Rattler Nation