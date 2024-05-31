FAMU DRS announce Patrick Wise as programs next head football coach

It's a new era for FAMU DRS as Patrick Wise has been named the new head coach of the Baby Rattlers.

Wise, a South Carolina native, has spent time in various roles across Big Bend high school and middle school programs, most recently as the head coach at Swift Creek Middle School. Wise has spent time on the coaching staffs of Jefferson County and Lincoln.

Wise replaces Alex Williams, who was the program's last official head coach, and interim head coach Willie Ferrell, who led the program after Williams's mid-season departure last year.

"To be able to come here and be part of the FAMU Family, that was a big draw for me," Wise said. "To be part of a program that's affiliated with an HBCU, that's what I love about football. I'm one of those guys that likes to help build things up, I know the program has been down before, but it has tradition and has been really good in the past and I think it's a sleeping giant."

"I'm up for the task of waking that sleeping giant up."

Playing college football at Allen University following his time in the Army, Wise began his coaching career directly after his playing career ended, transferring to South Carolina State University and joining the university's coaching staff.

Taking over as the head football coach at FAMU DRS, Wise is looking to build his program both on the field and off it. He said that you can't play football forever, and he wants to prepare his players for whatever they want to do in the future.

"Football is going to come to an end for all of us, even for those of us who are fortunate enough to go on and be Hall of Famers," Wise said. "I want my guys to understand that there is life outside of football. I don't want them to just be defined as a football player."

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Patrick Wise announced as next FAMU DRS football coach