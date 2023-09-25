FAMU DRS head football coach Alex Williams resigns from role with Baby Rattlers

Gallery: Big Bend preps football comes together 4Quarters Online Media day on Tuesday, July 26.

FAMU DRS head football coach Alex Williams has resigned just under two years into the job.

In a press release Monday afternoon, FAMU DRS announced Williams has resigned from his role of head coach of the Baby Rattlers football team, effective immediately.

"We are in search of a new head football coach and an interim coach will be appointed this week," the release said. "We extend our appreciation to Mr. Williams and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Williams graduated from FAMU DRS in 2009 and was in his second year as its football coach. The program went 3-11 under his tenure.

The Rattlers' last winning season was six years ago.

The Leon Lions defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers 63-0 on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Baby Rattlers are currently 1-4, beating Graceville 56-22 Sept. 15. They lost to Maclay 48-12 last Friday and are idle this week.

Their next game is Oct. 6, at home against North Florida Christian.

