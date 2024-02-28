FAMU assistant coach Milton Patterson promoted to oversee Rattlers' 'Dark Cloud Defense'

Florida A&M football Head Coach James Colzie III made another coaching move, promoting Milton Patterson to defensive coordinator.

"We are pleased to announce Milton Patterson as our new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach as the new leader of our Dark Cloud Defense," said Colzie.

"Milton has been a vital defensive staff member that has had multiple FCS All-Americans and numerous All-SWAC selections. We will have minimal changes in our defensive philosophy as the goal remains the same…BE THE BEST DEFENSE IN THE NATION!"

Patterson has added the title of defensive coordinator while also moving from the defensive line to the linebackers.

"It is a privilege to lead the Dark Cloud Defense here at Florida A&M University," said Patterson.

"I am honored that Coach Colzie has entrusted me with this new role and opportunity. An opportunity that I, the staff, and our student-athletes understand requires a daily commitment to greatness as we look to repeat success this 2024 season."

FAMU defensive line coach Milton Patterson watches as players prep to hit the sled during the first football practice of the year Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Patterson has been part of the Dark Cloud Defense since 2021 and saw their best performance as a unit last season as they ranked in the top 25 in 12 defensive categories, including the number one passing efficiency defense and the number two total defense and scoring defense.

In 2022, the defense ranked in the top 25 in six defensive categories; in 2021, it ranked in the top 25 in 13 defensive categories.

Patterson played a pivotal role in the development of Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Isaiah Land his last two seasons as a Rattler. In 2021, Land had one of the best defensive seasons in Rattlers history and became the first and only Rattler to earn the Buck Buchanan Award (National FCS Defensive Player of the Year) after he finished the 2021 season with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Land also set a program record with five sacks versus South Carolina State. Land also earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Patterson has led a defensive line group that has ranked in the top ten for sacks (('21, 4th), ('22, 7th), ('23, 10th)) and tackles for loss (('21, 10th), ('22, 9th), ('23, 3rd)) all three seasons coaching the defensive line.

Patterson helped coach a defense that has seen the 2023 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker Isaiah Major, the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Land, and 17 All-SWAC selections, including seven defensive linemen in three seasons.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers defensive line coach promoted to lead defense