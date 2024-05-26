Family of pro golfer Grayson Murray, 30, speak out after his death

The family of pro golfer Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old whose death was announced on Saturday, said in a statement Sunday that he died by suicide.

The PGA Tour released a statement on behalf of Eric and Terry Murray, the golfer's parents, who said they "have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone."

"It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," the statement said, adding: "He was loved and he will be missed."

The Murrays thanked the PGA Tour and the golf community for its outpouring of support.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," they said.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died at the age of 30. / Credit: Getty Images

They asked for privacy and asked people to honor their son by being kind to one another.

"If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else," the statement said.

The PGA Tour announced on Saturday that the two-time tour winner had died. CBS Sports reported he had withdrawn from the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

"I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. "The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

PGA officials said grief counselors will be made available at all venues this week.

Murray won his second PGA TOUR title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii. He played golf at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before turning professional. He won his first title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship when he was 23 years old.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

