Family bonds inspires Lake Wales' and Auburn-signee Lily Borders to thrive in girls soccer

LAKE WALES — Let’s face it. Just say the name Borders and anyone who follows sports in Polk County would associate the name with athletic prowess.

Even if you take the patriarch of the Borders clan out of the mix — that would be World Series MVP, Olympic gold medal and two-sport Lake Wales high star Pat Borders — along with wife Kathy, a stellar athlete in her own right, there’s a daunting athletic legacy for Lake Wales senior soccer player Lily Borders to follow just coming behind in the footsteps of her older siblings.

The eldest of Pat and Kathy’s offspring Lindsey was called up late in the season and was on Lake Wales’ first state championship softball team in 2007. Levi and Luke were two-sport standouts at Winter Haven then starred in baseball at USF. Laura-Beth played softball and soccer at Winter Haven and Webber, and Leah was a high-scoring soccer player at Lake Wales and played college soccer at Florida Southern and Webber.

But the best was yet to come.

Lake Wales senior Lily Borders' high school career is winding down, and she will play college soccer at Auburn next year.

What makes Lily Borders unique?

Lily, the sixth of nine children, never got overwhelmed by that legacy. In fact, she has thrived, becoming perhaps the best girls soccer player in Lake Wales history and good enough to become the third Polk County player to sign with SEC power Auburn for women’s soccer.

“I always wanted to do what I wanted to do and do it for my parents because they set the ground up for me,” said Borders, who scored her 100th career goal in late January. “I knew that I wanted to be my own person, and I had to create my own path. But I wanted to succeed for them. I wanted to do what I wanted to do with them and just be the best player I could be and succeed for them.”

Lily said she never was pushed into sports. They were supportive and provided encouragement and advice but allowed her to find her own path. She tried many sports, including volleyball and softball, before falling in love with soccer.

Although there is an age gap between her and her older siblings — even Leah is seven years older — there was one thing that runs through the family. They’re all competitive she said, and her older brothers and sisters have made an impacted in her athletic career, especially Leah, closest in her age and playing the same sport.

“We were both very competitive,” Lily said. “Everyone in the house was competitive. That's a given. But she always pushed me and she was always there for me, which I really just am thankful for. She's a great role model, and I look up to her.”

Lily began making a name for herself in youth soccer, beginning in the rec league and into club soccer as she moved up the ranks. Her first strength was her speed but she developed excellent footwork and a strong accurate shot. Always a top goal scorer playing attacking mid or forward, she now plays for the highly touted West Florida Flames. She never, however, let her success got to her head.

Lake Wales senior Lily Borders has scored 100 career goals and is Lake Wales' all-time leading scorer.

I'm still trying to find some confidence in myself,” Lily said. “I feel like I've always lack that. I think it's important to stay humble regardless. Know your worth, obviously, because you need to have some self worth and know that you are good enough. My parents helped show me that because I would get down on myself a lot and think that I was good enough, and I didn't believe that I would be able to make it. I always wanted to go D-I.

"But in my heart, I was kind of hesitant to think that I could do it. And my club coach, he really, really helped me because there is a part of time where I was just, defeated and didn't think I was going to be able to make it. But he showed me my worth, and I had to prove to myself that I was good.”

Opponents fear Lake Wales' Lily Borders

Opposing coaches have always known Lily’s worth to Lake Wales. Although his team is 3-0-1 against Lake Wales during her career, Lakeland Christian coach Jason Streets is always concerned with how his team will be able to stop her. Lily scored in her sophomore year that allowed Lake Wales to tie LCS 1-1.

Lily said she gained even more confidence when she started having success playing for the West Florida Flames.

“It did boost my confidence a little, but I have the coach to thank for that and obviously the teammates because they're all amazing players,” she said. “And when you play with people that have the same drive as you and actually want to be there and have a great skill level, it makes the game even more fun. The more competitive it is, the more fun it’s going to be. Obviously without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Success in club soccer, of course, led to her being recruited and signed by Auburn, but Lily never thought to skip high school soccer as some elite players are pressured to do. For Lake Wales, she’s been an invaluable leader and mentor to her teammates.

“Lily, honestly, is probably the most team teammate there is,” assistant coach Brad DeNeve said. “Even when she gets a lot of goals, she'll get her three or four in a game and then she's looking to set up players around her. She's looking to make everybody around her better. She's honestly one of those type of players that when she's on the field, everybody around her tries to raise level to kind of meet her. Even the night that she did scored her 100th goal. Her friend Kendall whom she's played with since they were kids, she's normally a defender. We moved her up top and Lily spent more time trying to get the ball to Kendall to get a goal, and she celebrated more when Kendall scored the goal than when the got her 100th goal. That’s Lily in a nutshell. She’s all about the team.”

Lily and Bailey Dykes were a high-scoring one-two punch for her first three seasons. Last year, they combined for 58 of Lake Wales’ 72 goals as they scored 32 and 26 respectively.

This season, Lily has 32 goals. Dykes has graduated, and freshman Ellie Mole has taken over as the second-goal scorer. Not quite has prolific as Dykes, Mole still has 14 goals and has been key in taking the pressure of Lily.

Lily also has scored her 100th career goal.

“I honestly, I was so unaware of it,” Lily said. “It was a shock to me when they announced it the other night. It was, it was so shocking but it was nice achievement to reach.”

Lily’s high school career is winding down but she’ll play in at least two more games. Lake Wales plays Horizon on Monday night with the winner likely playing Auburndale — a heavy favorite in its semifinal match — for the district title on Wednesday.

