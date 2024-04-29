Familiar faces return to victory lane on opening night at Jennerstown Speedway

JENNERSTOWN — After nearly eight months without racing, the green flag dropped at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday night to kickstart the 2024 season.

The first checkered flag of the year belonged to Richard Meehleib Jr. in the Ron’s Collision Center Street Stocks. Meehleib Jr. started on the front row and quickly grabbed the lead from polesitter Harold Meyers.

It took until almost halfway through the race for Angie Kimberly and Richard Meehleib Sr. to get around Meyers, but Meehleib Jr. had already pulled away, leading all 20 laps to claim his first win of the season.

In the Integrity Coatings Charger feature, defending points champion Ken Burkholder worked his way from seventh to first to capture the win. Burkholder was running second behind Nick Niemiec when the caution came out with just five laps to go, putting the two on the front row for the restart.

Burkholder gained the lead, but another caution would fly with just three laps remaining. Burkholder held off Niemiec once again on the restart and cruised to the win.

Doug Glessner was not the fastest car in time trials of the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds, but still found his way to victory lane. Newcomer Dustin Blank bested Glessner, who has seven wins in each of the past three seasons, by just one one-hundredth of a second. But the draw for starting position put Glessner on the front row and he led all 20 laps in route to a dominate win.

The only first-time winner of the week came in the Somerset Trust Fast N’ Furious 4’s. Cameron Ruggles of Richmond, Virginia made the five-hour trek to Somerset County worthwhile, picking up the win. Ruggles competed in three races last year at Jennerstown, but only earned one top five. He brought a brand-new car to the track and put on an impressive performance, starting on the pole and leading for 15 laps.

Kyle Burkholder had three wins in the One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stock division in 2022 but was held winless a season ago despite 12 top-5 finishes. The drought finally came to an end on Saturday as Burkholder picked up the victory. Burkholder started eighth but utilized two early cautions to quickly make his way through the pack and take the lead.

With five laps to go, the yellow flag came out again. Burkholder held off defending champion Josh Dunmeyer on the restart and drove off for the victory.

A new rule change was introduced this year for the top two divisions. While it had no implications in the pro stock race, the change made a difference in the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Models.

The Pro Stocks and Late Models will now utilize a "choose rule," like NASCAR’s top divisions. After a caution, drivers will have the opportunity to pick which lane they want to restart in, instead of being mandated to the top or bottom based on position.

Veteran drivers Barry Awtey and Garry Wiltrout started on the front row. On the first lap, Awtey took the lead and Joe Maruca was able to come from third and grab second from Wiltrout. However, the caution came out on just the second lap, setting up the restart.

At the choose cone, Maruca made the decision to follow Awtey on the bottom in the second row. Wiltrout restarted on Awtey’s outside of the front row.

Wiltrout got the best of Awtey, grabbing the lead from the reigning champion. The two would stay within a car length throughout the whole race, but Wiltrout held off Awtey for the opening night win.

Jennerstown Speedway welcomes the Ohio Wheelman Super Series Street stocks on Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing begins at 6.

