Familiar face to Wisconsin basketball announces transfer to Duke

The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal has been full of twists and turns this offseason. The latest: former Purdue forward Mason Gillis is heading to Duke. After five years with the Boilermakers, the longtime Purdue starter is heading to Durham.

Gillis was a redshirt his freshman season before being an active part of the team’s rotation in West Lafayette for four campaigns, most recently averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over 39 contests during the 2023-2024 season.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

He joins a Duke program that lost in the NCAA Tournament regional final in 2023-24. Head coach Jon Scheyer will be entering his third season in 2024-25, still looking to make his first Final Four run.

Purdue, on the other hand, is reloading its roster after a national championship loss to UConn. Gillis isn’t leaving a bad team for a better one, but rather capitalizing on his final year of free agency.

In the modern age of college basketball, it’s hard to imagine that many players will begin and end their collegiate careers with the same program and Gillis is a great example of just that.

NEWS: Purdue transfer forward Mason Gillis has committed to Duke, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/KkecsAatdM pic.twitter.com/QrwJcLRRNs — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire