Falcons Week 2 injury report: WR Frank Darby limited Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Thursday and rookie wide receiver Frank Darby was the only player listed on the injury report. Darby was limited Thursday and has yet to make his NFL debut.

The Falcons head to Tampa Bay in Week 2 to take on the Buccaneers, who are currently double-digit favorites for Sunday’s game. On the bright side, it looks like the Falcons will be fully healthy for the second week in a row.

Let’s just hope the results are better than last weekend’s 26-point loss to the Eagles.

