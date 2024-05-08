Falcons tried to claim QB Nathan Rourke off waivers

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be set at the quarterback position with Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke and rookie Michael Penix on the roster. However, that didn’t stop them from trying to add another QB on Tuesday.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Falcons put in a waiver claim for quarterback Nathan Rourke but he was awarded to the New York Giants. Rourke, 25, previously played for the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Atlanta Falcons — who signed QB Kirk Cousins during free agency and then selected QB Michael Penix during the draft — put in a waiver claim this week for former Patriots and Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke, who was awarded to the New York Giants, per source. pic.twitter.com/vyi7hAz9w0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Rourke has yet to take an NFL snap but the former Ohio standout clearly has some interested suitors around the league. However, it’s unclear why the Falcons would be looking to add someone like Rourke. Could this be a sign the team wants to move on from Taylor Heinicke?

While it’s possible, Heinicke took a pay cut to remain in Atlanta this offseason, so that would be somewhat unexpected.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire