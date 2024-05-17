Falcons sign third-round OLB Bralen Trice

The Falcons have signed one more of their 2024 draft picks.

Atlanta announced on Friday that third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice has signed his four-year rookie deal.

Trice, 23, was the No. 74 overall pick out of Washington. He was a two-time, first-team All-Pac 12 honoree. He also was the defensive MVP of the 2022 Alamo Bowl.

In 15 starts last season, he registered 49 total tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He also had a pair of pass breakups and one forced fumble.

