Falcons select linebacker JD Bertrand in 5th round of 2024 draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon. Bertrand is an off-ball linebacker that should add some depth behind Kaden Ellis, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen this season.

After surprising their fans by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round, the Falcons have spent four straight picks on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker wasn’t a huge need but it never hurts to add depth at such a violent position. Pro Football Focus had Bertrand ranked as the 175th prospect going into the draft.

“Bertrand is an experienced, smart linebacker prospect and an excellent pre-snap anticipator and communicator,” Pro Football Focus wrote on its 2024 big board. “He is rarely fooled by the window dressing of play action and pre-snap motion, often cutting off those plays. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he is on the smaller side. His lack of length is an issue when wrapping up and when getting off blocks. However, he is fundamentally sound in run defense.”

