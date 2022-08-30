Falcons release former 6th-round pick WR Frank Darby

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have released WR Frank Darby, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Darby, a former sixth-round pick, is a practice squad candidate.

Darby had a quiet training camp and was always going to have a tough time making the roster. As a rookie, Darby had just one catch for 14 yards. The former Arizona State standout is the first known release by the Falcons as the team trims down to 53 players.

Atlanta has until 4:00 p.m. ET to release the other 26 players by the NFL deadline.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

