Falcons release former 6th-round pick WR Frank Darby

The Atlanta Falcons have released WR Frank Darby, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Darby, a former sixth-round pick, is a practice squad candidate.

Falcons have released WR Frank Darby, a candidate for their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Darby had a quiet training camp and was always going to have a tough time making the roster. As a rookie, Darby had just one catch for 14 yards. The former Arizona State standout is the first known release by the Falcons as the team trims down to 53 players.

Atlanta has until 4:00 p.m. ET to release the other 26 players by the NFL deadline.

Related

Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Final projections These 5 Falcons improved their stock in win over the Jaguars Falcons fans liked what they saw against Jags on Saturday Falcons' defensive line dominant in 28-12 win over Jaguars

List

Projecting the Falcons' 53-man roster before Tuesdays' deadline

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire