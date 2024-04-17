Falcons met with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold on top-30 visit

While many NFL analysts expect the Atlanta Falcons to address the cornerback position in the upcoming draft, it remains to be seen how early the team plans to do so. Two players, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, are considered first-round locks at the position.

Could the Falcons target one of these two at pick No. 8?

The team previously met with Mitchell on a top-30 draft visit, and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Atlanta also visited with Arnold. The Alabama cornerback picked off five interceptions for the Crimson Tide last season, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 88.4.

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold wrapped up his pre-draft visits on Tuesday with the #Eagles. One of the top defensive players in this draft, Arnold also visited the #Titans, #Falcons, #Vikings, #Cardinals, #Lions and #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/2FZYHef8Hb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2024

The Alabama cornerback also met with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Pelissero.

Arnold and Mitchell are projected to go within the top 20 picks in most mock drafts, but there doesn’t seem to be much consensus about which prospect will go first.

The Falcons added a few veteran cornerbacks in free agency, signing former Packers cornerback Kevin King and former Cardinal Antonio Hamilton. Both players are capable of starting but the team may want to find more of a long-term solution.

If the team can trade back (as we do in our latest mock draft), Arnold, Mitchell and Iowa CB Cooper DeJean would likely be in play for Atlanta in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire