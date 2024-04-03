Falcons have top-30 visit scheduled with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Atlanta Falcons have a top-30 draft visit scheduled with Toledo cornerback Quinton Mitchell for later this week, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday evening.

Mitchell is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class and will likely be selected in the first 20 picks. The Toledo standout is currently ranked as the No. 10 prospect on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

The Falcons need an outside cornerback after losing Jeff Okudah in free agency. Mitchell is an option at pick No. 8 or potentially later if the team can trade down in the first round.

Source: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell has a top 30 visit with the #Falcons this week.@MoveTheSticks has Mitchell ranked as his 13th-best player in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/miBQc3lmf7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2024

Mitchell had six combined interceptions over the last two seasons, finishing each year with a PFF grade over 90. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold is the other top cornerback prospect in this year’s class. Both players are considered first-round locks and could be in play for the Falcons on Day 1.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire