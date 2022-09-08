Falcons injury report: London limited, Hesse returns

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up practice on Thursday and have just one remaining before they host the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener.

After practice, the team updated its official injury report. Tight end Parker Hesse, who missed Wednesday’s session for the birth of his child, returned Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) was out there but limited for the second day in a row.

The same goes for cornerback Darren Hall (quad), who was also limited Thursday. Check out the full injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Drake London Knee LP LP Parker Hesse Personal LP LP Darren Hall Quad DNP FP

Related

2022 NFL season: Previewing each Week 1 matchup 5 Falcons players to watch in Week 1 showdown vs. Saints Falcons land Georgia DL Jalen Carter in Draft Wire's new mock Falcons WR Drake London, CB Darren Hall listed on injury report Falcons vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, stream Week 1 matchup

List

Falcons vs. Saints: 5 players to watch in Week 1

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire