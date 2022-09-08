Falcons injury report: London limited, Hesse returns
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up practice on Thursday and have just one remaining before they host the New Orleans Saints in their regular season opener.
After practice, the team updated its official injury report. Tight end Parker Hesse, who missed Wednesday’s session for the birth of his child, returned Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) was out there but limited for the second day in a row.
The same goes for cornerback Darren Hall (quad), who was also limited Thursday. Check out the full injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Drake London
Knee
LP
LP
Parker Hesse
Personal
LP
LP
Darren Hall
Quad
DNP
FP
