Was FA Cup win 'written in the stars'?

[Getty Images]

Manchester United's FA Cup win over Manchester City "is no doubt a cup upset," says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Fair play to Erik ten Hag for the way that his team went about it. They had a lovely balance to their play.

"There is no doubt that this is a cup upset.

"If you look back to the semi-final and their performance against Coventry City, they only just got over the line. But maybe this was written in the stars when the players were under such severe pressure.

"They had to go out and perform today and they did. That is something they have not done enough this season."